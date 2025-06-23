Pakistani politicians, others ask government to review Trump's nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

ISLAMABAD: Several Pakistani politicians and notable figures have asked the government to reconsider its decision to recommend President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize after the US bombed Iran's three nuclear sites.

The government, in a surprise move on Friday, announced that it would nominate Trump for the prestigious award due to his peacemaking efforts during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

A letter of recommendation, signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, has already been sent to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee in Norway.

But the decision came under scrutiny after the US bombed Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, joining Israel to dent Tehran's nuclear programme.

The Dawn newspaper reported that some leading politicians demanded the government review its decision in light of the latest development.

Veteran politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), demanded that the government rescind its decision.

"President Trump's claim of peace has proven to be false; the proposal for the Nobel Prize should be withdrawn," Fazl told workers at a party meeting in Murree on Sunday.

He said that Trump's recent meeting and lunch with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir "pleased Pakistani rulers so much" that they recommended nominating the US president for the Nobel Prize.

"Trump has supported the Israeli attacks on Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Iran. How can this be a sign of peace?" Fazl questioned.

"With the blood of Afghans and Palestinians on America's hands, how can he claim to be a proponent of peace?" Trump had campaigned for office as a "peacemaker" who would use his negotiating skills to quickly end wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but both conflicts are still raging five months into his presidency.

Former senator Mushahid Hussain wrote on X: "Since Trump is no longer a potential peacemaker, but a leader who has willfully unleashed an illegal war, Pakistan government must now review, rescind and revoke his Nobel nomination!"