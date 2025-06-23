What to know about the conflict between Israel and Iran, and the US intervention

ATHENS: President Donald Trump and other top American officials are urging Iran to forgo retaliation and engage in direct talks following the U.S. attack on three key Iranian nuclear sites.

The Islamic Republic responded to the overnight bombing by launching a barrage of missiles at Israel, but has so far taken no action against other U.S. allies or American interests in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected the call for diplomacy, saying the U.S. had crossed “a very big red line” and maintaining his country had the right to defend itself.

The U.S. strikes came after a week of open conflict between Israel and Iran, sparked by Israel's sudden barrage of attacks against Iran’s nuclear and military structure.

Israeli strikes began on June 13. Targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites, they killed several top military officials and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by firing hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, some of which penetrated the country’s vaunted multi-tiered air defense system. The war so far has killed hundreds of people and wounded more than 1,000 in Iran and killed two dozen and wounded hundreds in Israel.

Iran insists its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes. But Israel views it as an existential threat and has said its military campaign is necessary to prevent Iran from building an atomic weapon.

Although U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Tehran is not actively pursuing a bomb, Trump and Israeli leaders have argued it could quickly assemble a nuclear weapon, making it an imminent threat.

The region has been on edge for the past two years as Israel seeks to annihilate the Hamas militant group, an Iranian ally, in the Gaza Strip, where war still rages after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

Here’s what to know about the conflict between Israel and Iran, and the United States' intervention: