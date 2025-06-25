Trump plays nice as NATO eyes 'historic' spending hike

THE HAGUE: US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone towards NATO allies on Wednesday, framing an expected deal on increased defence spending as a "great victory for everyone" at their summit.

Everything has been carefully choreographed at the gathering in The Hague to keep the volatile US president on board: from chopping back the official part of the meeting to putting him up overnight in the royal palace.

The strategy seemed to be working -- for now -- with Trump seeming keen to share the plaudits for a deal set to see the 32 countries commit to spending five percent of output on defence by 2035.

"It's a great victory for everybody, I think, and we will be equalised very shortly, and that's the way it has to be," said Trump, as European allies seek to catch up with US spending on defence.

"I've been asking them to go up to five percent for a number of years, and they're going up to five percent... I think that's going to be very big news," he said.