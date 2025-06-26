'100 per cent communist lunatic': Trump slams Indian-American Zohran Mamdani after NYC primary win

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a series of fiery attacks on Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani following the his strong showing in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.
The 33-year- old Indian- American secured 43.5 per cent of the vote with 90 per cent of ballots counted, prompting former Governor Andrew Cuomo to concede the race.
Trump, posting on his social media platform Truth Social, labeled Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic” and took aim at his appearance, intelligence, and political alliances.
Trump also lashed out at other progressive figures who have backed Mamdani, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Senator Chuck Schumer.
“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line,” Trump wrote. “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”
Trump’s comments continued with a personal tone, mocking Mamdani's voice and intelligence, and accusing prominent Democrats of "groveling" at the feet of the party’s progressive wing.
In another post, Trump suggested, sarcastically that Democrats should nominate Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett for president and appoint AOC and her allies to high-ranking cabinet positions. He claimed such a team would ensure the country was “really screwed.”
The remarks come in the wake of a surprise primary result that reflects the growing influence of progressive politics in the Democratic Party, particularly in New York City.
Neither Mamdani nor his campaign has responded publicly to Trump’s statements as of yet.
Mamdani, an Indian origin Muslim, who is the son of acclaimed Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair and an Indian-born Ugandan Marxist scholar Mahmood Mamdani won the democratic race after former New York governor Andrew Cuomo conceded New York City's mayoral primary election
With the Democratic nomination now secured, Mamdani is on track to make history. If elected in November, he would become New York City’s first Muslim and first Indian-American mayor.
A relatively unknown state legislator when the contest began, Mamdani gained momentum by running a sharp campaign laser-focused on the city’s high cost of living and secured endorsements from two of the country’s foremost progressives, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders.