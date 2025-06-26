'100 per cent communist lunatic': Trump slams Indian-American Zohran Mamdani after NYC primary win

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a series of fiery attacks on Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani following the his strong showing in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.

The 33-year- old Indian- American secured 43.5 per cent of the vote with 90 per cent of ballots counted, prompting former Governor Andrew Cuomo to concede the race.

Trump, posting on his social media platform Truth Social, labeled Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic” and took aim at his appearance, intelligence, and political alliances.

Trump also lashed out at other progressive figures who have backed Mamdani, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Senator Chuck Schumer.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line,” Trump wrote. “Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”