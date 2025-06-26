Youth-led protests erupt again in Kenya over police brutality and poor governance

NAIROBI: Youth-led protests against police brutality and poor governance have erupted across Kenya again on Wednesday, with thousands making their way to the central business district in the capital, Nairobi.

The protests, which coincided with the first anniversary of demonstrations opposing tax hikes that left 60 people dead and 20 others missing, followed last week's rallies that demanded answers for the unexplained death of a Kenyan blogger while in police custody.

Frustration is growing, especially among Generation Z, over police violence, economic struggles, and government mismanagement.

The Communications Authority of Kenya has directed local media to stop all live broadcasts of the protests halfway through the day as President William Ruto warned that violence wouldn’t be tolerated.

Many turned to social media to share updates and remember slain protesters. Others posted anti-government messages and memes. On the streets, some could be seen offering protesters water.

Here’s why unrest is gripping Kenya:

Police brutality

Calls for accountability have grown louder in Kenya after a street hawker was killed during last week's protests. A Kenyan court has given detectives 15 days to complete investigations into two police officers suspected of the shooting.

This came as young people flooded social media platforms throughout the week with commemorations of protesters killed last year. At the time, Ruto apologized and vowed to end police brutality as the top police chief resigned.

“Not a single officer has been held to account,” said Hussein Khaled, a human rights activist, adding that people took to the streets “to demand justice in terms of compensation ... arrest of those officers who were involved ... police reforms because too many Kenyans are losing their lives” to police brutality.