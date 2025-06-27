Justice Department says Kilmar Abrego Garcia will face US trial before any move to deport him again

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department said Thursday that it intends to try Kilmar Abrego Garcia on federal smuggling charges in Tennessee before it moves to deport him, addressing fears that he could be expelled again from the U.S. within days.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes in Nashville, Tennessee, recently ruled that Abrego Garcia has a right to be released from jail while awaiting trial on the smuggling charges. But she decided Wednesday to keep him in custody for at least a few more days over concerns that U.S. immigration officials would swiftly detain him and try to deport him again.

But DOJ spokesperson Chad Gilmartin told The Associated Press that Abrego Garcia will first be tried in court on the charges.

"This defendant has been charged with horrific crimes, including trafficking children, and will not walk free in our country again," Gilmartin said.

Abrego Garcia became a flashpoint over President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies when he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March. Facing mounting pressure and a Supreme Court order, the Trump administration returned him this month to face the smuggling charges, which Abrego Garcia's attorneys characterized as an attempt to justify his erroneous deportation.

As Abrego Garcia's criminal case has moved forward, concerns grew that he would be swiftly deported upon his release from jail in Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia's lawyers filed an emergency request Thursday to a federal judge in Maryland to order the government to take Abrego Garcia to that state upon release, an arrangement that would prevent his deportation before trial.