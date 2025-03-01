'Thank you America', 'thank you POTUS': Zelenskyy after unprecedented showdown with Trump in Oval Office

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked US President Donald Trump and the country for its support after departing the White House following an unprecedented showdown in the Oval Office with the American leader and Vice President J D Vance.

During an intense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of risking millions of lives and warning that his actions might lead to World War III.

In response, Zelenskyy abruptly departed the White House without signing a crucial minerals agreement with the US, which Trump had insisted upon and implied was a prerequisite for continued support to Ukraine.

Minutes after his departure from the White House, the Ukrainian president in a post on X said, "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."