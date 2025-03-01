After fiery Trump-Zelensky spat, what next for Ukraine?

The fiery altercation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday was shocking but not entirely unexpected, analysts say, with the way forward for Kyiv looking increasingly uncertain.

US President Trump has long been a critic of the United States's billions in aid for Ukraine after Russia invaded it in February 2022, and had promised -- without providing details -- to end the war soon after coming to office.

On February 12, he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, appearing to start peace negotiations without involving Ukraine -- a move that angered Kyiv and shocked European capitals.

Since then, Zelensky and Washington's European allies have appealed for Trump to provide security guarantees for any truce, in order to ensure there are consequences if either side breaks it.

Trump, however, has refused to say if he would provide such guarantees, insisting Putin "respects" him enough not to break any deal.

On Friday, tensions erupted after Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, accused Zelensky of not being "thankful" enough for US support.

"He can come back when he is ready for peace," said Trump, with his press secretary adding that the Ukrainian leader and his entourage were asked to leave the White House after the Oval Office clash.

Brian Finucane, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group (ICG), said Friday's meeting was always likely to be tense.

"The performance by the President and Vice President in the Oval Office was unprecedented, but not altogether surprising given President Trump's well-known feelings about US military support to Ukraine and the narrative about Russia's war on Ukraine which he has promoted," he said.

When asked, Trump and those in his administration have repeatedly refused to place responsibility on Moscow for starting the war.

On Friday, Trump appeared to imply that he was not criticizing Putin because negotiations were ongoing.