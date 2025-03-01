Trump and Zelenskyy through the years: From a 'perfect' call to an Oval Office meltdown

WASHINGTON: The first time he spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump tried to pressure Ukraine's new leader to dig up dirt on Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election. It was a 2019 phone call that eventually sparked an impeachment.

On Friday, a meeting in the Oval Office that started out with cordialities turned heated at the end, with Vice President JD Vance telling Zelenskyy to show more gratitude toward Trump, before the president himself began shouting.

"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people," Trump berated Zelenskyy. "You're gambling with World War III."

With that, Trump scrapped plans to sign an agreement that would have allowed the U.S. to access Ukraine's rare earth minerals, a deal the U.S. president had said would have helped move the war toward a conclusion. The blowup cast new doubt on the future of U.S. support for Kyiv in fending off Russia's invasion.

A look at the evolution of Trump and Zelenskyy's relationship over the years:

'Perfect' phone call

In July 2019, Zelenskyy was anxious for a meeting with Trump at the White House, one of the Ukrainian leader's top foreign policy priorities at the time.

During a 30-minute call, Trump dangled the possibility of a face-to-face meeting. But he also suggested that future U.S. military support for Ukraine might be contingent on its leader helping investigate business dealings there by Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son.

The elder Biden was competing for the Democratic presidential nomination, and Trump seemed to want to weaken him 15 months out from Election Day.

Trump denied wrongdoing and began referring to his exchange with Zelenskyy as a "perfect" phone call. Even Zelenskyy later insisted that he faced "no blackmail."

But Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House in December 2019 on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges, only the third American commander in chief to be in that situation. He was acquitted by the Senate.