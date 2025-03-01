US federal workers receive second email on justifying jobs, says media

WASHINGTON: A second email asking US federal workers to justify their jobs was sent on Friday, as part of President Donald Trump's initiative to slash spending, media outlets reported.

It came a week after Elon Musk, the billionaire appointed by Trump to downsize the government, engineered a first mass email to the federal government's two million employees, ordering them to justify their work or risk being fired.

The message, sent from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the government's HR department, had created confusion among an already anxious workforce, as multiple federal agencies told staff to ignore it.

Friday's email once again asked staff to respond with around five bullet points describing what they accomplished in the past week and added that it would become a weekly task.

The second round of emails started going out late Friday, The New York Times, NPR and CBS News reported, stating that they had seen copies of the second message.