Trump, Netanyahu in jail; Musk in distress: AI video by Palestinians counters US President's Gaza imagination

Following the controversial AI-generated video by US President Donald Trump, which depicted his imagination of an American-owned Gaza, Palestinians have produced a counter video stressing the territory will "always be Palestinian."
The video was posted on 'X' by Palestinian digital media platform SahatEnglish, with a caption "A message to #Trump: #Gaza will always be Palestinian!"
The video opens with captions similar to that of Trump's, saying "Gaza 2025, What Next?", but shows a child giving flowers to a member of Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades, amid the rubble.
The video goes on to feature a clip which resembles actual visuals of thousands of Palestinians returning to their homes in northern Gaza after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
The video then shows a bustling and vibrant Gaza city with rich cultural heritage, mosques and towering buildings.
The video also features youth in keffiyehs performing the traditional Palestinian folk dance dabkeh on the beach, seemingly a direct counter to bearded belly dancers in Trump's video. The video also shows a smiling Palestinian kid with 'I love Gaza' balloon as an apparent reply to Trump's video featuring a child with Trump balloon.
A rock song plays in the background of the video with the lyrics: "Gaza is ours... no matter who, no matter how, we stand unshaken. We are here, we will remain, Gaza rises through the pain."
Notably, in stark contrast to the depictions of Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the earlier video, the Palestinian video imagines them to be having a tough time.
Trump and Netanyahu are seen dressed in jail uniforms and wailing out of frustration while Musk is seen distressed in the background of visuals depicting a stock market crash.
The video also features the Palestinian flag, hoisted high in the middle of the city.
The video went viral on social media with netizens imagining visits to the vibrant city.
"Love this! I will definitely be visiting," a netizen said.
"Despite living through a genocide and losing generations to Israel's assault, and many being stuck outside of their land- young Gazans knew how to respond to Trump's AI video in a befitting way," another responded.