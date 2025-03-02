Trump, Netanyahu in jail; Musk in distress: AI video by Palestinians counters US President's Gaza imagination

The video opens with captions similar to that of Trump's, saying "Gaza 2025, What Next?", but shows a child giving flowers to a member of Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades, amid the rubble.

The video goes on to feature a clip which resembles actual visuals of thousands of Palestinians returning to their homes in northern Gaza after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The video then shows a bustling and vibrant Gaza city with rich cultural heritage, mosques and towering buildings.

The video also features youth in keffiyehs performing the traditional Palestinian folk dance dabkeh on the beach, seemingly a direct counter to bearded belly dancers in Trump's video. The video also shows a smiling Palestinian kid with 'I love Gaza' balloon as an apparent reply to Trump's video featuring a child with Trump balloon.