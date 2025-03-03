Justin Trudeau to bring up Trump's threat to annex Canada in meeting with King Charles

TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with King Charles III, the country's head of state, on Monday where he will discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to make Canada the 51st state.

The king has come under criticism in Canada for being silent about Trump’s threats to annex Canada.

Trudeau said in London on Sunday he will discuss matters of importance to Canadians with Charles and said "nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation.”

Charles is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is small, but the silence of the monarch on Trump’s threats have spurred talk in recent days.

Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said “for Canadians disappointed that King Charles has not commented” on Trump's threats he can only act on the advice of Canada's prime minister.

“The Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty,” Kenney posted on X.