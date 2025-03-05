Donald Trump says tariffs will bring 'a little disturbance' to US economy

WASHINGTON: The US economy is set to experience some "disturbance" from tariffs, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, as trade tensions flare after he imposed sweeping levies on Mexico, Canada and China.

Trump's address to a joint session of Congress came after he pushed forth with tariff hikes on the three countries over illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

This drew a sharp rebuke from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and retaliatory levies. China responded too with countermeasures, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum similarly promised pushback.

"Tariffs are not just about protecting American jobs. They're about protecting the soul of our country," Trump said Tuesday.

"There'll be a little disturbance, but we're okay with that. It won't be much," he added.