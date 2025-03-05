Israel cut off food and supplies to Gaza, Aid groups are scrambling; What's happening on the ground?

Food, fuel and shelter supplies are imperiled

There’s no major stockpile of tents in Gaza for Palestinians to rely on during the aid freeze, said Shaina Low, communications adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council. The aid that came in during the ceasefire’s first phase was “nowhere near enough to address all of the needs,” she said.

“If it was enough, we wouldn’t have had infants dying from exposure because of lack of shelter materials and warm clothes and proper medical equipment to treat them,” she said.

Six infants in the Gaza Strip died from hypothermia during Phase 1.

Aid groups are now trying to assess what stocks they do have in Gaza.

“We’re trying to figure out, what do we have? What would be the best use of our supply?" said Jonathan Crikx, a spokesperson for UNICEF. "We never sat on supplies, so it’s not like there’s a huge amount left to distribute.”

He predicted a “catastrophic result” if the freeze continues.