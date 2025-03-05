President Donald Trump takes credit for 'swift and unrelenting' action in speech to Congress

Trump spoke at a critical juncture in his presidency, as voters who returned him to the White House on his promise to fix inflation are instead finding economic chaos.

All the gains the S&P 500 have made since Election Day are now gone, while consumer sentiment surveys show the public sees inflation as worsening. For a president who believes that announcements of corporate investments can boost attitudes about the economy, the speech was suddenly a test of his ability to rebuild confidence in his economic leadership.

“Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families,” Trump planned to say, according to the excerpts.

He promised to organize the federal government to lower costs on eggs and energy, though he offered scant details.

The backdrop was the new economic uncertainty unleashed after the president opened the day by placing stiff tariffs on imports from the country’s neighbors and closest trading partners.