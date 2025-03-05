Strong signals from Russia it is ready for peace, Ukraine ready to come to negotiating table: Trump

He told Congress that on Tuesday, he received an "important letter" from Zelenskyy, in which he said that "Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.

Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians," Zelenskyy wrote in the letter, Trump said.

Trump said that Zelenskyy went on to write in the letter that his team and him stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine, maintain its sovereignty and independence.

Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you.

Trump said he appreciates the letter and added that simultaneously we've had serious discussions with Russia and I've received strong signals that they are ready for peace.