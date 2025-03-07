Judge orders Trump administration to pay nearly $2 billion in USAID, State Dept. debts

WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Thursday gave the Trump administration until Monday to pay nearly $2 billion owed to partners of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, thawing the administration's six-week funding freeze on all foreign assistance.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled in favor of nonprofit groups and businesses that sued over the funding freeze, which has forced organizations around the world to slash services and lay off thousands of workers.

Ali's line of questioning suggested skepticism of the Trump administration's argument that presidents have wide authority to override congressional decisions on spending when it comes to foreign policy, including foreign aid.

"It would be an "earth-shaking, country-shaking proposition to say that appropriations are optional," Ali said.

"The question I have for you is, where are you getting this from in the constitutional document?" he asked a government lawyer, Indraneel Sur.