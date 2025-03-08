A single day of Trump and Musk's cost-cutting campaign remakes huge sections of US government

WASHINGTON: A series of decisions revealed Friday provided a glimpse of the turmoil engulfing federal agencies since US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk launched their campaign of disruption, upending how government functions in ways big and small.

Some changes appeared designed to increase political control over agencies that have historically operated with some degree of autonomy, such as requiring Environmental Protection Agency officials to seek approval from the Department of Government Efficiency for any contracts exceeding $50,000.

Other directives increased burdens on federal workers, who have already endured insults, layoffs and threats from the president and other top officials. For example, government credit cards issued to civilian employees at the Pentagon were altered to have a $1 limit, choking off their ability to travel for work.

The Transportation Security Administration became another target.

The administration canceled a collective bargaining agreement with 47,000 workers who screen travelers and luggage at airports around the country, eliminating union protections in a possible prelude to layoffs or privatization.

The cascading developments are only a fraction of the upheaval that's taken place since Trump took office, but they still reshaped how hundreds of thousands of public servants do their jobs, with potentially enduring consequences.

The ongoing shakeup is much more intense than the typical whiplash that Washington endures when one administration gives way to another, raising fundamental questions about how government will function under a president who has viewed civil servants as an obstacle to his agenda.

The White House has wrestled with political blowback over Musk's role and legal challenges that have tried to block or slow down his work.

Republicans who are facing growing pressure in contentious town halls have started to speak up. "I will fully admit, I think Elon Musk has tweeted first and thought second sometimes," said Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., during a virtual meeting with constituents on Friday.

"He has plunged ahead without necessarily knowing and understanding what he legally has to do or what he is going to be doing."