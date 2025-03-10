Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyberattack' after service goes down
Hours after a series of outages Monday that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyberattack.”
In a post, Musk explained that the attack was sophisticated and likely orchestrated by a large, coordinated group or even a nation-state.
"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," he said, hinting at the possibility of international involvement.
The outages left users unable to access the site for several hours, sparking confusion and frustration.
Musk assured the public that the company was investigating the incident and tracing the source of the attack.
The disruption began at approximately 3:40 PM IST, with several reports logged on outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
According to Downdetector, more than 21,000 users in the United States and over 10,800 users in the United Kingdom reported issues.
The outage also affected users in India and other regions. However, since Downdetector’s data is based on user reports, the actual number of affected individuals may be higher.
Downdetector.com said that 56% of problems were reported for the X app, while 33% were reported for the website.