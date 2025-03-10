Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyberattack' after service goes down

Hours after a series of outages Monday that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyberattack.”

In a post, Musk explained that the attack was sophisticated and likely orchestrated by a large, coordinated group or even a nation-state.

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," he said, hinting at the possibility of international involvement.