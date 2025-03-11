China wraps up People's Congress, vows 'unrelenting struggle' amid US tensions

BEIJING: China on Tuesday concluded one of its biggest political events of the year, the National People's Congress (NPC), with a call to "struggle unrelentingly" for the country's rise after a conclave dominated by a deepening confrontation with the United States, its largest trading partner.

Nearly 3,000 delegates congregated in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on a dusty Tuesday afternoon before President Xi Jinping entered to the sound of rousing martial music.

Senior Communist Party official Li Hongzhong then kicked off proceedings, standing in for NPC Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji, whose absence was attributed to a "respiratory infection."

Li presided over a series of votes on legislative documents and wrapped up the conference with a call to "struggle unrelentingly for the great endeavour of the rejuvenation of the Chinese people."

"Let us unite even more closely around the Party centre with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core!" he said, receiving rapturous applause before a military band played the national anthem.

The NPC is China's top legislature and usually meets for around a week each spring alongside the country's main political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. The conclave is meticulously choreographed, with voting tightly controlled and legislation pre-approved by the party.