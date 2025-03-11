Modi begins Mauritius trip with emotional connect as two countries aim to step up ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Mauritius on Tuesday by emphasising India’s emotional connect with the island nation as the two countries aim to strengthen their ties across various sectors. He will inaugurate a series of projects, ranging from capacity building to community-focused infrastructure.
“Mauritius is like a garden of various cultures. A 'mini India' resides in Mauritius. I understand your emotional connection with Bihar and Bhojpur,” Modi said while addressing a diaspora event.
Addressing the crowd in Bhojpuri, Prime Minister Modi asked if everyone was doing well. “Today, I am very happy to be here with you,” he said in Bhojpuri drawing a huge applause. “Several Hindi hit songs have been shot in popular tourist spots in Mauritius. There is no corner left in Mauritius that has not appeared in Bollywood music,” Modi said.
“We will bring Bihar's pride back,” Modi said explaining, “When most places of the world were far from education, Bihar had the Nalanda Global Institute. Our government has revived Nalanda and its spirit. Lord Buddha's teachings are inspiring the world for global peace.”
“Everyone is talking about Bihar's Makhana. The day is not far when Makhana will be part of the global menu,” Modi said. He said India will work towards holding a Girmitiya conference and work on a data base to study the history of indentured labourers—both resonating with the diaspora.
Girmitiyas were Indian labourers who were sent to work on plantations in British colonies during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The term “girmitiya” is derived from a vernacularised English word referring to the indenture contract.
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam announced that Prime Minister Modi will be awarded the country's highest honour, “The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.” Earlier, Modi had announced the issuance of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards to the Mauritian Prime Minister and his wife Veena Ramgoolam.
Modi, who will be the chief guest at Mauritius' Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday, will hold talks with his counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), and inaugurate various India-assisted projects.
The Prime Minister will also announce several major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening democracy in the Southeast African island nation. Along with Navin Ramgoolam, Modi will jointly inaugurate the Civil Services College building, which was completed at an estimated cost of $4.75 million. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this project was signed in 2017.
Modi will e-inaugurate the Area Health Centre and 20 community projects, which were constructed at a cost of around Rs 7 crores. These community projects include sports-related infrastructure as well.
“The community development projects, which are small-scale initiatives implemented quickly at the grassroots level. Some of these projects are related to sports, such as the development of football fields and other sports facilities, which are spread across Mauritius,” Anurag Srivastava, India's High Commissioner to Mauritius said.