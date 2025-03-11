Modi begins Mauritius trip with emotional connect as two countries aim to step up ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Mauritius on Tuesday by emphasising India’s emotional connect with the island nation as the two countries aim to strengthen their ties across various sectors. He will inaugurate a series of projects, ranging from capacity building to community-focused infrastructure.

“Mauritius is like a garden of various cultures. A 'mini India' resides in Mauritius. I understand your emotional connection with Bihar and Bhojpur,” Modi said while addressing a diaspora event.

Addressing the crowd in Bhojpuri, Prime Minister Modi asked if everyone was doing well. “Today, I am very happy to be here with you,” he said in Bhojpuri drawing a huge applause. “Several Hindi hit songs have been shot in popular tourist spots in Mauritius. There is no corner left in Mauritius that has not appeared in Bollywood music,” Modi said.

“We will bring Bihar's pride back,” Modi said explaining, “When most places of the world were far from education, Bihar had the Nalanda Global Institute. Our government has revived Nalanda and its spirit. Lord Buddha's teachings are inspiring the world for global peace.”

“Everyone is talking about Bihar's Makhana. The day is not far when Makhana will be part of the global menu,” Modi said. He said India will work towards holding a Girmitiya conference and work on a data base to study the history of indentured labourers—both resonating with the diaspora.