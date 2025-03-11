Mystery deepens around Indian-origin student's disappearance in Dominican Republic

There is no breakthrough yet on the case relating to the missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki. The Indian citizen and US permanent resident has gone missing from a beach in the Dominican Republic four days ago. The case has got murkier with conflicting accounts from her friends and mounting concerns from her family.

The 20-year-old pre-med student, originally from South Riding, Virginia, was last seen on March 6, at the Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana, where she had been holidaying with a group of five friends. She was vacationing with her peers when she went missing under suspicious circumstances early in the morning. Sudiksha’s family is now urging authorities to consider the possibility of foul play, including the fear that she may have been kidnapped, reported New York Post.

Joshua Steven Ribe, a 24-year-old tourist from Iowa, was the last person known to have seen Sudhiksha. Ribe admitted to passing out drunk on the beach, only to claim that when he awoke, she was gone. However, his statements to investigators have been inconsistent, casting doubt on the reliability of his account.