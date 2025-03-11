Why Vanuatu's move to revoke Lalit Modi's citizenship is remarkable

"The EU is revoking the visa exemption, which had already been suspended since 2022, because Vanuatu runs an investor citizenship scheme which has resulted in security and migration risks for the EU... These risks include the infiltration of organised crime, money-laundering, tax evasion and corruption,” the EU said.

In the statement ordering cancellation of Modi's citizenship on Monday, Vanuatu's Prime Minister Jotham Napat remarked that the Vanuatuan passport is a privilege and attempt to escape extradition cannot be a legitimate reason to apply for it.

Acknowledging that Lalit Modi is facing allegations that are yet to be proven in court, Napat stressed that "he will not be facing them as a Vanuatu citizen."

"We have seen an increasing number of citizens through our investment program choosing to make Vanuatu their home due to ongoing turmoil in various parts of the world, and we welcome them wholeheartedly. However... we will not harbour fugitives or criminals. We have zero tolerance for those seeking to use our citizenship program to evade justice. If that is your intention, I strongly advise you to look elsewhere,” Napat said.

The PM also explained the country's efforts over the years to curtail such citizenships.

"The Government of Vanuatu has significantly strengthened the due diligence aspect of its Citizenship by Investment Programme over the past four years, resulting in a marked increase in applications failing the enhanced scrutiny undertaken by the Vanuatu Financial Intelligence Unit. The improved process implemented several years ago includes triple-agency checks, including Interpol verification,” the statement read.

Before Lalit Modi, Vanuatu had also rejected diamond jeweller and Indian fugitive Nirav Modi’s citizenship application.

According to an Indian Express report, Nirav Modi's citizenship application was rejected by Vanuatu government after "a Government Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) probity check found adverse findings against him."