'Need to fight nonsense': Canada announces additional tariffs on $20.7 billion of US goods

OTTAWA: Canada on Wednesday announced additional tariffs on Can$29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) of US goods, retaliating against sweeping American levies on steel and aluminum.

"We will not stand idly by while our iconic steel and aluminum industries are being unfairly targeted," Canadian Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc told reporters.

He called US President Donald Trump's 25 percent steel and aluminum tariffs implemented Wednesday "completely unjustified, unfair and unreasonable."

Leblanc said Canada will be imposing on Thursday 25 percent tariffs on a new list of US goods that include steel products worth Can$12.6 billion, aluminum worth Can$3 billion, and products ranging from computers to sports equipment.