Trump selects new Tesla on White House driveway to show support for Elon Musk

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump shopped for a new Tesla on the White House driveway on Tuesday, selecting a shiny red sedan to show his support for Elon Musk 's electric vehicle company as it faces blowback because of his work to advance the president's political agenda and downsize the federal government.

"Wow," Trump said as he eased his way into the driver's seat of a Model S. "That's beautiful."

Musk got in on the passenger side and joked about "giving the Secret Service a heart attack" as they talked about how to start a vehicle that can reach 60 miles (95 kilometers) per hour in a few seconds.

Trump told reporters that he would write a check for the car, which retails for roughly $80,000, and leave it at the White House so his staff can drive it. The president also said he hopes his purchase will boost Tesla, which is struggling with sagging sales and declining stock prices.

"It's a great product," he said. Referring to Musk, Trump said "we have to celebrate him."

It was the latest—and most unusual—example of how Trump has demonstrated loyalty to Musk, who spent heavily on his comeback campaign last year and has been a key figure in his second administration.

Tesla's stock price increased nearly 4% on Tuesday after dropping almost 48% since Trump took office in January.

The Republican president announced on social media overnight that he was going to buy a new Tesla as "a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American."