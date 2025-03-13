Day after Balochistan train hijack, security forces foil terror attack in northwest Pakistan, kill 10 militants

PESHAWAR: Pakistani security forces on Thursday foiled an attack on a checkpoint in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 10 terrorists, including a suicide bomber, military's media wing said on Thursday.

The attack came a day after security forces killed all 33 attackers who had hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and held passengers hostage in the mountainous region.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists tried to attack the checkpost in Jandola area of Tank, which was repulsed by the security forces.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a vehicle near the Frontier Corps camp, they said.