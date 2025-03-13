How Mahmoud Khalil became the face of Trump’s crackdown on US campus protests over Gaza war

NEW YORK: When protests against Israel's war in Gaza took root on Columbia University's campus last spring, Mahmoud Khalil became a familiar, outspoken figure in a student movement that soon spread to other US colleges.

The international affairs graduate student was a fixture in and around the protest encampment on Columbia's Manhattan campus, serving as a spokesperson and negotiator for demonstrators who deplored Israel's military campaign in Gaza and pressed the Ivy League school to cut financial ties with Israel and companies that supported the war.

"We want to be visible," Khalil said last April.

Now that visibility has helped make him the face of President Donald Trump's drive to punish what he calls antisemitic and "anti-American" campus protests.

In the first publicly known arrest of the crackdown, federal immigration agents took Khalil, a legal US resident married to an American citizen, from his apartment Saturday and held him for potential deportation.

To Trump and his administration, Khalil's arrest is an opening move in a campaign to rid the country of foreign students accused of helping to make American campuses intimidating territory for Jewish students.

To civil rights advocates and Khalil's lawyers, his detention is an assault on free speech and an attempt to suppress pro-Palestinian views.

And to some who have worked alongside the 30-year-old graduate student at the protests and elsewhere, his arrest is a startling takedown of someone with diplomatic experience that he brought to bear in the charged days of the demonstrations.