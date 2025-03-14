Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil felt like he was kidnapped during detention, lawyers say

NEW YORK: Handcuffed and shackled, Mahmoud Khalil was rushed from New York to Louisiana last weekend in a manner that left the outspoken Columbia University graduate student feeling like he was being kidnapped, his lawyers wrote in an updated lawsuit seeking his immediate release.

The lawyers described in detail what happened to the Palestinian activist as he was flown to Louisiana by agents he said never identified themselves.

Once there, he was left to sleep in a bunker with no pillow or blanket as top US officials cheered the effort to deport a man his lawyers say sometimes became the "public face" of student protests on Columbia's campus against Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The filing late Thursday in Manhattan federal court was the result of a federal judge's Wednesday order that they finally be allowed to speak with Khalil.

The lawyers said his treatment by federal authorities from Saturday, when he was first arrested, to Monday reminded Khalil of when he left Syria shortly after the forced disappearance of his friends there during a period of arbitrary detention in 2013.

"Throughout this process, Mr. Khalil felt as though he was being kidnapped," the lawyers wrote of his treatment.