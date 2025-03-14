Trump asks Putin to spare lives of Ukrainian soldiers on front line

The US president's statement comes after the Kremlin said that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was carrying President Putin's message after a ‘secret’ meeting with Russian officials in Moscow. His visit was part of accelerated efforts by the US to bring an end to the three-year-long war.

The Kremlin's statement noted, “Additional information was shared with the Russian side. President Putin asked Witkoff to pass along key messages and further details to President Trump.”

Witkoff reportedly held talks with Russian officials after President Putin laid out his conditional agreement on Ukraine's proposed 30-day ceasefire. The Russian leader stopped short of backing Kyiv's proposals completely but said he wanted to discuss “issues” with Trump.