Top LeT commander Zia-ur-Rehman shot dead in Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Zia-ur-Rehman alias Faisal Nadeem alias Abu Qatal, one of the most wanted terrorists responsible for multiple deadly attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhelum, Sindh, Pakistan, on Saturday night.

The 43-year-old Rehman was a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, along with two other Pakistan-based LeT handlers. His security guard was also killed in the attack.

He was the main handler of the terror outfit involved in planning various attacks in the Poonch-Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir and was charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other sections for an attack on Hindu minorities in Dhangri village of Rajouri district in January 2023.

The case, registered as RC-01 & 02/2023/NIA/JMU, pertained to the terror attack on civilians in Dhangri, Rajouri, on January 1, 2023, followed by an IED blast the next day. "In the various investigations conducted by NIA into the terror incidents in the Poonch-Rajouri region, his involvement was found," said sources.