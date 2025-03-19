'Moral imperative': In first statement after arrest, Mahmoud Khalil calls for persistence in struggles for Palestine

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, in his first public statement after his arrest by US federal immigration agents earlier this month, stated that the government action was a direct consequence of him exercising his right to free speech and called on the world to persist in the struggle for the freedom of Palestine.

"My arrest was a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as l advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza, which resumed in full force Monday night. With January's ceasefire now broken, parents in Gaza are once again cradling too-small shrouds, and families are forced to weigh starvation and displacement against bombs. It is our moral imperative to persist in the struggle for their complete freedom," Khalil said.

In a five-page letter dictated over the phone to his family, from ICE detention centre in Louisiana, the 30-year-old undergraduate student at Columbia University called himself a political prisoner and highlighted the inhumane conditions the detained immigrants in the US are subjected to.

"I am writing to you from a detention facility in Louisiana where I wake to cold mornings and spend long days bearing witness to the quiet injustices underway against a great many people precluded from the protections of the law.

Who has the right to have rights? It is certainly not the humans crowded into the cells here. It isn't the Senegalese man I met who has been deprived of his liberty for a year, his legal situation in limbo and his family an ocean away. It isn't the 21-year-old detainee I met, who stepped foot in this country at age nine, only to be deported without so much as a hearing," Khalil stated.

"Justice escapes the contours of this nation's immigration facilities," he added.