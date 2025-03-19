Netanyahu says Israeli strikes across Gaza that killed hundreds are 'only the beginning'

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israel launched airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday that killed more than 400 Palestinians, local health officials said, shattering a ceasefire in place since January as it vowed to force Hamas to release more hostages and relinquish control of the territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes after Hamas refused Israeli demands to free half of the remaining hostages as a precondition for extending the ceasefire. Israel's deadliest bombardment of the territory in the 17-month war killed mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Netanyahu said the attack was "only the beginning" and that Israel would press ahead until it achieves all of its war aims — destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages held by the militant group.

Hamas said at least six senior officials were killed in Tuesday's strikes. Israel said they included the head of Hamas' civilian government, a justice ministry official and two security agency chiefs.

All further ceasefire negotiations will take place "under fire," he said in a statement aired on national television. The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel's actions.

The Israeli military ordered people to evacuate eastern Gaza and head toward the center of the territory, indicating that Israel could soon launch renewed ground operations. The new campaign comes as aid groups warn supplies are running out two weeks after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and other goods to Gaza's 2 million Palestinians.