Student-led National Citizen Party doesn't want Bangladesh Awami League's participation in polls

DHAKA: The student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) said that they don't want the party of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League to participate in the elections.

"No, we do not want the Awami League to participate in the elections," NCP's convenor Nahid Islam told the US-based international current affairs magazine for the Asia-Pacific region The Diplomat in an interview published on late Tuesday.

He said, without elaboration, that those within the Awami League "are responsible for wrongdoing must be put on trial" at first.

"We aim to establish the Second Republic through the setting up of a Constituent Assembly, through which we seek to introduce a new Constitution and restructure the country's power dynamics," Islam said as asked to explain the NCP's plan.

Asked what kind of second republic NCP envisaged, he said their primary demand for the Second Republic was a new constitution, which would be "rooted in the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and the July Uprising".

NCP emerged as a political party visibly with the blessings of interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus with students who led the last year's July-August mass uprising under a banner called Students against Discrimination (SAD) or Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Asked what his party's stance was on diplomacy, Islam said, "first and foremost, we want Bangladesh to pursue a balanced and beneficial diplomatic approach, free from the dominance of any foreign power".

"In the past, we saw regimes heavily dependent on Delhi's influence. However, we will not allow Bangladesh's politics to be centred around either India or Pakistan. The NCP will remain solely Bangladesh-centric, prioritizing national interests above all," he said.

SAD initially began a street campaign demanding reform of the quota system for government jobs but it turned into a political movement for the ouster of the Awami League regime as it tried to tame protestors using brutal force.

