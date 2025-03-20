American believed to be last person to see missing Indian-origin US student left Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO: Joshua Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud University in Minnesota who is believed to be the last person to see missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki in the Dominican Republic, left the Caribbean country on Wednesday, his lawyers said.

Following a trial exceeding five hours, Judge Edwin Rijo ruled Wednesday that Riibe, classified as a witness in a disappearance case, should have full rights under Dominican law and unrestricted freedom of movement.

It was not immediately clear where Riibe travelled after leaving the Dominican Republic.

According to a statement from Guzmán Ariza, Abogados Consultores, the law firm representing the Riibe family, the La Altagracia prosecutor’s office offered to return Joshua’s passport.

“While appreciating the offer, Joshua opted to obtain a new passport from the U.S. consulate for privacy reasons, which was expedited,” the law firm said.

Riibe had been detained by Dominican police, but on Tuesday judge Rijo ordered his release, saying he could cooperate with authorities without being detained. He was not named as a suspect.