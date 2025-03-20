'Very good relationship with India, only problem it's among highest tariffing nations in the world,' says Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he has a 'very good relationship' with India, but the 'only problem' he has with the country is that it is 'one of the highest tariffing nations in the world'.

Trump reiterated his threat to impose reciprocal US tariffs on the country starting April 2.

In an interview with Breitbart News, an American news, opinion, and commentary website, Trump discussed the US' relationship with India.

Asked about his summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, Trump said: I have a very good relationship with India, but the only problem I have with India is they're one of the highest tariffing nations in the world.

I believe they're going to probably be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us.

On the India-Middle East-Europe-Economic Corridor (IMEC), Trump said it was a 'group of wonderful nations' banding together countering other countries that look to hurt us on trade.

"We have a powerful group of partners in trade," Trump said.