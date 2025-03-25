'Has intent to interfere': Canada alleges India, China could meddle in elections

NEW DELHI: Canada's intelligence service on Monday claimed that both India and China are likely to attempt to interfere in the country's upcoming general election, scheduled for April 28.

In a press conference regarding the election, Vanessa Lloyd, Deputy Director of Operations at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), said that "hostile state actors" are increasingly using artificial intelligence to meddle in the electoral process. This comes after the announcement of the snap election by Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday.