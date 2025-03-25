International students weigh new risks of pursuing higher education in the US under Trump

WASINGTON: Since plunging during the COVID-19 pandemic, international student enrollment in the U.S. has been rebounding — a relief to American universities that count on their tuition payments. Two months into the new Trump administration, educators fear that could soon change.

Unnerved by efforts to deport students over political views, students from other countries already in the U.S. have felt new pressure to watch what they say.

A Ph.D. student at the University of Rochester from South Asia said it feels too risky to speak about LGBTQ+ causes she once openly championed or even be seen near a political demonstration. With reports of travel bans circulating, she likely won't fly home for the summer out of fear she would not be allowed back into the U.S.

“You’re here for an education so you’ve got to keep moving forward on that end,” said the student, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being targeted by authorities. “But also it’s very hard to, say, ‘OK, I’m at work. I’ve got to zone out. I can’t be thinking about the news.’”