US airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels kill at least two people, group says

DUBAI: U.S. airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels pounded sites across the country into early Tuesday, with the group saying one attack in the capital killed at least two people and wounded more than a dozen others.

The American strikes on the rebels, who threaten maritime trade and Israel, entered their 10th day without any sign of stopping. They are part of a campaign by U.S. President Donald Trump targeting the rebel group while also trying to pressure Iran, the Houthis' main benefactor.

So far, the U.S. has not offered any specifics on the sites it is striking, though Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz claimed the attacks have “taken out key Houthi leadership, including their head missileer.”

That's something so far that's not been acknowledged by the Houthis, though the rebels have downplayed their losses in the past and exaggerated their attacks attempting to target American warships.

“We’ve hit their headquarters," Waltz told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. "We’ve hit communications nodes, weapons factories and even some of their over-the-water drone production facilities.”