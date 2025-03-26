Columbia student protester can't be detained for now as she fights deportation, judge rules

NEW YORK: A Columbia University student from South Korea who is facing potential deportation for her involvement in a pro-Palestinian protest can't be taken into immigration detention for now, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The order marks at least a temporary reprieve for Yunseo Chung, and a setback for the Trump administration's efforts to throw noncitizens out of the country for participating in campus protests.

The students say the government is targeting them for advocating for Palestinian rights.

“As of today, Yunseo Chung no longer has to fear and live in fear of ICE coming to her doorstep and abducting her in the night," Chung attorney Ramzi Kassem said after court, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

As a Manhattan federal judge considered Chung’s case Tuesday, another federal jurist in Syracuse considered the case of Cornell University doctoral student Momodou Taal. He also faces potential deportation after being at a protest.