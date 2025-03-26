Indian-American scientist Jay Bhattacharya confirmed as US National Institutes of Health Director

NEW YORK: Indian-American scientist Jay Bhattacharya has been confirmed by the US Senate as the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the country's top health research and funding institutions.

Bhattacharya, a professor of Health Policy at Stanford University, was confirmed by a 53-47 vote on Tuesday, according to the official website of the US Senate.

US President Donald Trump, then the President-elect, nominated Bhattacharya as the 18th NIH Director in November last year.

"Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation's Medical Research and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives," Trump had said.

During his hearing, Bhattacharya said he understands science and public health have become politicised, and many no longer trust health officials or experts, according to The Hill.