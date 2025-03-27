South Korea struggles contain massive wildfires as death toll rises to 26

CHEONGSONG: Helicopters dumped water over a burning forest in South Korea on Thursday as authorities struggled to contain the country's worst-ever wildfires, which have killed 26 people, forced at least 37,000 others to flee their homes and destroyed more than 300 structures.

Multiple wildfires have been raging across South Korea's southeastern regions since last Friday. The government has mobilized thousands of people, dozens of helicopters and other equipment to extinguish the blazes, but officials said strong winds are hampering their efforts.

Korea Forest Service chief Lim Sang-seop said “a small amount” — less than 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) — of rain was expected in the area on Thursday, not enough to play a meaningful role in extinguishing the wildfires.

The fatalities include a pilot whose helicopter crashed during efforts to contain a fire and four firefighters and other workers who died after being trapped by fast-moving flames driven by strong winds.