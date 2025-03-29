Curfew lifted in east Kathmandu, over 100 pro-king demonstrators arrested for vandalising property

KATHMANDU: Authorities in Nepal on Saturday lifted a curfew imposed in the eastern part of Kathmandu following violent clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters, as tensions eased in the area.

Parts of Kathmandu on Friday witnessed a tense situation after pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops in the Tinkune area of the capital.

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters. The Army was later called out to control the situation.

Police have arrested 105 agitators who were involved in burning houses and vandalising vehicles during Friday's violent demonstration.