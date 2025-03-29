'Defiant' Canada autoworkers vow to fight tariff layoffs

OSHAWA: Jeff Gray, a union leader for Canadians working for GM, has a message for companies considering moving auto jobs to the United States in response to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"It's not happening," Gray told AFP in Oshawa, an industrial city roughly 60 kilometres (37 miles) east of Toronto.

Oshawa's development over the past century has been closely intertwined with the local General Motors plant. Like Windsor, another city in Canada's largest province of Ontario, its future is linked to the auto industry.

Hundreds of thousands of workers across southern Ontario whose jobs are tied to auto-making have endured turmoil in recent weeks, as Trump has threatened a range of tariffs that industry experts warn could force mass layoffs.

Gray, a long-time auto worker, said members of his UNIFOR Local 222 union who assemble Chevy's popular Silverado pick-up truck were feeling "a little bit anxious" when the president's tariff threats began.

But over the last month, he said, people have grown "sick of being antagonized."

"We're sick of being threatened," he added. "Now, we're defiant."

"We're not going to lose one single auto job in Ontario," he told AFP, vowing to physically prevent car companies from removing equipment from Canadian plants if necessary.