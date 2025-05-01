Security concerns: Pakistan clamps restrictions on Karachi, Lahore airspace

ISLAMABAD: Citing security concerns, Pakistan has announced the closure of specific portions of Karachi and Lahore airspace for four hours each day during May and put all airports across the country on high alert, a media report said Thursday.

The development comes amid heightened tension between Pakistan and India post the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad's apprehension of retaliatory action by New Delhi.

"The restricted airspace will be closed daily from 4:00 am to 8:00 am local time between May 1 and May 31," Express Tribune said, quoting an official notice.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the closure will not significantly disrupt commercial flight operations, as aircraft will be rerouted via alternative flight paths during the restricted hours, it said.

The decision about airspace comes a day after Pakistan's national carrier cancelled all flights to and from Gilgit, Skardu and other northern areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to security reasons.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.