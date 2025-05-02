Pakistan must cooperate to ensure terrorists who carried out Pahalgam attack are hunted down: US VP Vance

NEW DELHI: Terrorists responsible for the recent deadly assault in Jammu and Kashmir must be "hunted down and dealt with,” US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday, urging Pakistan to cooperate with India in tracking down those behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

The incident, which claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepali national, took place in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination often referred to as “Mini Switzerland.”

“Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict,” Vance added during a podcast interview with Fox News.

“And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they're responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with," he added.

The attack triggered panic as multiple gunmen opened fire on tourists in the open valley, leaving people scrambling for cover in an area with little protection. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and fear as shots echoed through the lush hills.