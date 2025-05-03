Trump's White House seeks sharp spending cuts in 2026 US budget plan. What this means?

WASHINGTON: The White House released US President Donald Trump's 2026 budget proposal on Friday, hoping to slash, if not zero out, spending on many government programs. It seeks a sweeping restructuring of the nation's domestic priorities, reflective of the president's first 100 days in office and sudden firing of federal workers.

Trump's plan aims for steep cuts to child care, disease research, renewable energy and peacekeeping abroad, many already underway through Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, all while pumping up billions for the administration's mass deportation agenda.

The budget drafters echo Trump's promises to end "woke programs," including preschool grants to states with diversity programs. And they reflect his vow to stop the "weaponization of government" by slashing the Internal Revenue Service, even as critics accuse him of using the levers of power to punish people and institutions he disfavors

Overall, it's a sizable reduction in domestic accounts—some $163 billion, or 22.6% below current year spending, the White House said.

At the same time, the White House said it is relying on Congress to unleash $375 billion in new money for for the Homeland Security and Defense departments as part of Trump's "big, beautiful bill" of tax cuts and spending reductions. His goal is to repel when he calls a "foreign invasion," though migrant arrivals to the US are at all-time lows.

House Speaker Mike Johnson welcomed the proposal as "a bold blueprint that reflects the values of hardworking Americans and the commitment to American strength and prosperity."

Budgets do not become law, but serve as a touchstone for the coming fiscal year debates. Often considered a statement of values, this first budget since Trump's return to the White House carries the added weight of defining the Republican president's second-term pursuits, alongside his party in Congress.

It comes as Trump has unilaterally imposed what could be hundreds of billions of dollars in tax increases in the form of tariffs, setting off a trade war that has consumers, CEOs and foreign leaders worried about a possible economic downturn.