Trump, in a new interview, says he doesn't know if he backs due process rights

Military action against Canada is 'highly unlikely'

The president has repeatedly threatened that he intends to make Canada the "51st state."

Before his White House meeting on Tuesday with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump is not backing away from the rhetoric that has angered Canadians.

Trump, however, told NBC that it was "highly unlikely" that the U.S. would need to use military force to make Canada the 51st state.

He offered less certainty about whether his repeated calls for the U.S. to take over Greenland from NATO-ally Denmark can be achieved without military action.

"Something could happen with Greenland," Trump said. "I'll be honest, we need that for national and international security. ... I don't see it with Canada. I just don't see it, I have to be honest with you."

President bristles at recession forecasts

Trump said the U.S. economy is in a "transition period" but he expects it to do "fantastically" despite the economic turmoil sparked by his tariffs.

He offered sharp pushback when Welker noted that some Wall Street analysts now say the chances of a recession are increasing.

"Well, you know, you say, some people on Wall Street say," Trump said. "Well, I tell you something else. Some people on Wall Street say that we're going to have the greatest economy in history."

He also deflected blame for the 0.3% decline in the U.S. economy in the first quarter. He said he was not responsible for it.

"I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the Biden economy because he's done a terrible job," referring to his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump doubled down on his recent comments at a Cabinet meeting that children might have to have two dolls instead of 30, denying that is an acknowledgment his tariffs will lead to supply shortages.

"I'm just saying they don't need to have 30 dolls. They can have three. They don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five."