Trump says he won't seek third term

US President Donald Trump has denied that he is considering a third presidential term, a move which experts agree is banned under the US Constitution.

Trump told NBC there is considerable support for him to run for a third term.

"But this is not something I'm looking to do," Trump said. "I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward."

The president has repeatedly suggested he could seek a third term in the White House even though the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution says that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Trump's previous comments about a third term sometimes seem more about provoking outrage on the political left. The Trump Organization is even selling red caps with the words "Trump 2028."

But at moments, he has suggested he was seriously looking into a third term. In a late March phone interview with NBC, Trump said, "I'm not joking. There are methods which you could do it."