Trump says he won't seek third term

US President Donald Trump has denied that he is considering a third presidential term, a move which experts agree is banned under the US Constitution.
Trump told NBC there is considerable support for him to run for a third term.
"But this is not something I'm looking to do," Trump said. "I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward."
The president has repeatedly suggested he could seek a third term in the White House even though the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution says that "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."
Trump's previous comments about a third term sometimes seem more about provoking outrage on the political left. The Trump Organization is even selling red caps with the words "Trump 2028."
But at moments, he has suggested he was seriously looking into a third term. In a late March phone interview with NBC, Trump said, "I'm not joking. There are methods which you could do it."
Trump said in the interview with NBC that Vice President JD Vance is doing a "fantastic job" and is "brilliant." Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom Trump last week tasked to simultaneously serve as acting national security adviser, is "great," the president said.
But Trump said it is "far too early" to begin talking about his potential successor.
He is confident that his "Make America Great Again" movement will flourish beyond his time in the White House.
"You look at Marco, you look at JD Vance, who's fantastic," Trump said. "You look at — I could name 10, 15, 20 people right now just sitting here. No, I think we have a tremendous party. And you know what I can't name? I can't name one Democrat."