Indo-Pak tensions: UN Security Council members call for de-escalation, ask Pakistan 'tough questions'

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council discussed rising tensions between India and Pakistan at closed-door consultations, where envoys called for de-escalation and also asked Pakistan "tough questions".

Greece, president of the UNSC for the month of May, had scheduled the meeting on Monday following a request by Pakistan, which is currently a non-permanent member.

The meeting comes days after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, triggering outrage in India.

The 15-member UNSC did not issue a statement after the meeting, but Pakistan claimed that its own objectives were "largely served".

Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Khaled Mohamed Khiari of Tunisia briefed the Council on behalf of both departments (DPPA and DPO).