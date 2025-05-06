UNSC holds closed consultations on Indo-Pak tensions, hears calls for 'restraint'

UNITED NATIONS: Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the United Nations Security Council has held closed-door consultations where envoys called for restraint and dialogue.

The consultations, held by the 15-nation Security Council, lasted about an hour and a half on Monday afternoon but no statement was issued from the Council after the meeting.

Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the powerful Council, had requested for "closed consultations" on the situation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said the objectives from the closed consultations included enabling the Council members to have a discussion on the deteriorating security environment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan and to have an exchange of views on how to address the situation, including avoiding confrontation that could have serious consequences.